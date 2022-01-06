Goodluck Jonathan’s Son-In-Law Joins Cross River State Governorship Race Under APC

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law, Mr Godswill Edward, has joined the Cross River State governorship race for 2023.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Edward who is the Special Adviser on Sports and Cinematography to Governor Ben Ayade, said he will contest the election under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said his interest was to consolidate on the gains by previous governors in the state, arguing that it was time for a generational shift in the state where youths should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

He noted that the former governors of the state, Mr Donald Duke and Mr Liyel Imoke, uplifted the state through tourism and rural transformation, while Mr Ben Ayade came up with the agenda to industrialise the state.

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation and industrialisation.

“My agenda is to consolidate; let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state.

“Let us consolidate on People, Policy and Infrastructure with a view to getting Cross River working.

“We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state,” he said.

Speaking on the raging argument concerning rotation or zoning of power in the state, he said he did not believe in zoning. He advised that the field should be opened for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity by convincing the people of what they have to offer them.

According to him, it is wrong to build an ethnic divide in the state, adding that Cross River needs a governor for all, not a regional or zonal governor.

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalists to unite Nigeria.

“Power should not be restricted to any region for now. I am a Crossriverian and I am running for the governorship of the state, not for a particular section,” he maintained.

He promised to revive the tourism sector of the state by ensuring that Cross River receives the highest level of tourism flow.

Edward said if elected governor, he would promote rural transformation and also get the state industries working at optimal capacity to consolidate on the gains of Ayade.

He promised to work in consultation with the generality of people across the state, assuring that policies would be implemented for the good of residents of the state.