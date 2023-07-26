Gospel Singer Defends Christians Watching BBNaija

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Joshua Bamiloye, a gospel singer and the son of Mount Zion Drama Ministry’s founder, Mike Bamiloye, says Christians who watch the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality TV show should not be criticized.

Joshua in a Twitter post urged people to refrain from passing judgment on Christians who enjoy the reality show, stressing that such critics should also examine their own indulgences. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing one’s relationship with God and using it as a foundation to understand others better.

In his tweet, Bamiloye drew a parallel between Christians watching Big Brother Naija and other interests, such as football addiction. He pointed out that criticizing someone for watching the reality show while engaging in similar distractions, like excessive devotion to football, is hypocritical.

He said, “Before you tackle Christians watching BBNaija, be sure you are not a football addict.

“Before you tackle ladies that know everything about their favorite character, be sure you are not the same as all the football players.

“Before you criticise them replacing devotion time with the show, be sure you have not skipped a fellowship over a hot match. You should not be checking live scores during the service.’’

Bamiloye acknowledged that Big Brother Naija contains immoral scenes and may not be the most edifying form of entertainment. However, he stressed that promoting a stronger relationship with God and prioritizing spiritual growth will naturally lead to wiser choices in handling such content.

“Of course, we know the show contains immoral scenes and isn’t exactly productive (life of over 80 per cent of entertainment content today).

“So, let’s encourage building our walk with God and placing him as top priority and it will reflect in how much wisdom we apply in handling these contents,” he added.