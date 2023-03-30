87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has threatened legal action against a musician, Obidiz Lawson, over alleged derogatory and defamatory use of her name and picture in a secular song.

Lawson recently released an album ‘Obidiz’ with one of the tracks titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ that runs for minutes and 52 seconds.

Four weeks ago, Lawson took to his Instagram page to share a photo collage of Chinwo and American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, known professionally as Cardi B, with the caption “I want a girl like Mercy Chinwo with a touch of B”

Reacting, Chinwo who got married to a pastor last year said her name and photo were used in a derogatory manner in the said song.

She warned Lawson to take down the song on all streaming platforms and remove her name and photos from the videos or face a N2 billion defamation suit from her lawyers.

She also demanded that Lawson tenders a public apology, expressing remorse over the use of her name in the song.

This came amidst reports that Chinwo and colleague, Gift Ugochi Christopher, better known as GUC, unfollowed each other on Instagram over an undisclosed issue.

Checks on their pages show that the gospel musicians, who once worked together, are no longer following each other.

Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Threatens N2 Billion Suit Against Secular Musician