Gov Abdulrazaq Mourns Kwara State University VC

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, as painful and shocking

Akanbi, 51, died on Sunday night after a brief illness and will be buried in his Ilorin hometown on Monday.

Akanbi was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and the first son of the late pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

He assumed the position of KWASU Vice Chancellor back in 2019.

Governor Abdulrazaq mourned Akanbi’s death in a statement released on Sunday night.

“We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

“The professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU. Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and across the country,” the statement read in part.