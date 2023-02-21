Gov Abiodun Vows To Go After Master-Minds Of Sagamu Violent Protest

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the state government will go after all those directly or indirectly linked to razing of private and government property in Sagamu LGA of the state on Monday over Naira scarcity.

Violent rocked Sagamu on Monday as irate prostesters reportedly burnt the branches of Keystone and Union banks, while branches of Polaris, Zenith and Access banks were vandalized.

Also burnt by the protesters were the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), located within the Sagamu Local Government Secretariat, furniture and other property of the LGA, and the Sagamu office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Abiodun described the attack as coordinated enrichment of criminals, adding that the attack on the LGA office and IBEDC shows there was a misplacement of intent as those were not financial institutions.

“Today when I assessed the aftermath of yesterday’s callous razing of private and government property, I was distraught with the extent of damage done.

“This is clearly a coordinated enrichment of criminals and looting of organisations, because we established violent, forced entry into facilities operated by the local government and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC.

“These facilities are not operated by financial institutions, so even if one may concede the cause of agitation, there is a misplacement of intent,” the governor said on Tuesday via his social media platforms.

Abiodun, however, said that the state government has the assurances of security agencies on maintaining peace and order in the area

He pleaded for calm and sympathised with organisations whose buildings were affected , with the promise of providing support.

“We have the assurances of security agencies on maintaining peace and order, especially in these areas, going forward.

“In addition to this, we will go all out after everyone directly or indirectly linked to this and bring them to justice.

“Again, I plead for calm and lawful conduct from the good people of Sagamu, as investigation continues into the unfortunate incident.

“While I appreciate security agencies for their response that controlled the arson, looting and disruption of public peace, I sympathise with organisations whose buildings and staff were attached, with the promise of our unreserved support,” he concluded.