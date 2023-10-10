Gov Adeleke Relaxes Curfew To 12 Hours After Osun Communal Clash

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After five days of a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas, the Osun State Government has reduced the restrictions to 12 hours.

At least eight people had been killed and scores of houses razed in a communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities of the respective LGAs. Some residents of the two warring communities had also fled their homes to safe havens.

Governor Ademola Adeleke relaxed the curfew following a peace agreement signed by the two communities, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

The curfew will now be in effect from 6pm to 6am daily.

The Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigerian Army, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps will continue their normal 24-hour surveillance of the two communities.

The commissioner assured residents of the two local governments that their security is guaranteed.

He warned that anyone or group of persons found caught doing or instigating any act to undermine the peace will be prosecuted.

Alimi stated, “Based on the recent Peace Agreement signed by Ifon and Ilobu Communities of Orolu and Irepodun local governments respectively, the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is happy to state that the two communities are gradually embracing the need to engender peace and harmony , forthwith.

“Premised on this, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun state , in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has relaxed the 24 hour curfew to 12 hours daily,beginning from 6pm to 6am with immediate alacrity.

“That the Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other security agents should ,however,continue their normal 24 hour surveillance of both Ifon ,Ilobu and Olokanla communities.

“That the good people of the two local governments should go about their businesses without any fear or apprehension anymore as their security are guaranteed with the eagle eyed security personnels in place .

“That,anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any act,knowingly or unknowingly, to mortgage the lasting peace being currently envisioned in the warring communities would be made to face the music,via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictate of the law of Nigeria.”