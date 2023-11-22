Gov Adeleke Rolls Out ‘Imole’ Buses To Provide Cheap Transportation After Fuel Subsidy Removal

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke has flagged off the ‘Imole Bus’ scheme, a program that will see 19 refurbished buses being used to provide public transportation to residents of the state.

The program is designed to provide relief to residents following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The buses, said to be refurbished at a cost of N25,274,288.00, will be used to convey civil servants, students, and poor residents of the state to their various destinations at a token amount.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said that the government will use the fares to maintain and run the buses.

He said “…Osogbo the Osun state capital had five of the buses officially assigned to it for commuting people to the already earmarked routes. Ede, Iwo and Ikirun had two each while the people of Ife/ Modakeke and Ilesha had 3 each.

“The remaining two of the buses are kept on a standby for other contingencies that may likely come up from time to time. With Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, used as a pilot scheme for the official commencement of Imole bus palliatives shuttle services, the government wishes to announce, with all sense of responsibility, that the bus services will be made to go round other towns and cities of the state very soon.”

According to Alimi, the buses will work on two shifts daily on designated routes at mornings and afternoons from Monday to Friday.

The morning services will be between 6:45 am and 9:00 am while the afternoon shuttles will be between pm and 5 pm daily, he added.