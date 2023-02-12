Gov Adeleke Withdraws Official Vehicles Of Market Women After Attending Tinubu Rally In Osun

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke has withdrawn all the official vehicles of Association of Market Women across all the 30 local government areas of Osun State after they attended the presidential rally of All Progressives Congress(APC) Candidate, Bola Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER recalled that presidential rally for APC took place in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on February 2, 2023 where a canopy was designated for the market women during the rally.

Findings by this newspaper revealed that Governor Adeleke and the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are unhappy with the market women for attending Tinubu’s rally in Osun State.

The governor therefore ordered the retrieval of all the government owned official vehicles procured during the administration of Rauf Aregbesola of APC.

It was gathered that officials of the Osun State Government in company of Nigerian police and members of PDP stormed the residence of the Iyaloja General, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade, at Kolabalogun area of Ososgbo where some of the official vehicles were kept on Friday.

The retrieval of the vehicles was also extended to all the houses of the leaders of market women in the state.

The Iyaloja General, Chief Asindemade, confirmed while speaking to THE WHISTLER, that vehicles of market women across the state have been collected by the current state administration because they attended Tinubu rally.

She berated the action of the government stating that the market women are for every government since the military days.

According to her, “We are not a bastard, we attended the rally of Tinubu in Osun State, it is our choice and we have right to it. We back Tinubu’s presidency, it is our turn. We have lost the chances for 60 years running now, he will emerge by God’s grace. The present government of Osun met us in the state, we worked with his elder brother(Isiaka Adeleke) who was the governor. They did not collect the official vehicles of other unions but they collected ours.

“We work with the government of the day, I attended the swearing-in programme of Adeleke and several programmes of the new government. Before they get to power, they have created several faction of their market women which they are recognising now. He will not be the first to be the governor and not the last, history will always be there.”

Corroborating the condemnation by the leader of the market women, the Osun APC Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the action of Adeleke is insensitive, inconsiderate and vindictive.

He said intimidation of any kind will not stop the victory of APC during the forthcoming general election.

However, the caretaker chairman of PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, in a statement warned that they should not be involved in the market women union tussle, saying, “it is a bid to seek sympathy.”