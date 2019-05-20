The Oyo State government has restored 100 percent monthly payments to all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The development is coming just ten days (10) to the end of the Abiola Ajimobi administration.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, disclosed this, yesterday, during an interview with newsmen.

Advertisement

He explained that the restoration of 100 per cent payment to the institutions is aimed at assisting them to put an end to their financial constraints.

Recall that the state government under the leadership of Ajimobi, in 2016, explained that the administration’s decision to slash payment to the state-owned tertiary institutions to 25 per cent was due to dwindling revenues.

The institutions owned by the state government, whose payments were cut in 2016, included: The Polytechnic Ibadan, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora, Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa and Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate.