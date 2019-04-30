Gov. Bello Denies Allegation Of Mismanaging N344bn

Advertisement

Following the allegation of misappropriation levelled against him by elders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has denied the claims.

The elders as a result have allegedly kicked against the second term bid of the governor.

Bello noted that the state’s finances starting from the bailout funds to Paris Club refunds and bank statements were published in dailies as his administration had been transparent and could not be termed corrupt.

Advertisement

While responding to questions from State House correspondents on the sidelines of the induction of new and returning governors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also noted that his government has been able to achieve infrastructural development, security and many other positives.

“This is what was not done for the state in the past 20 years of Kogi State’s existence before I came on board but under three years we were able to achieve all these successes.

“Probably some might think we were using stones or sand to do all these but this is the prudent management of resources and the good hands that we were able to recruit in my cabinet and in governance in the state.

“So those that are making such comment; it is a strategy; it is either that they want me to perform more or they are simply living in oblivion.

Advertisement

“They don’t know anything that is happening in the state and they cannot participate in state’s politics as it stands today because we are doing politics of inclusiveness or exclusiveness, the way it was done in the past,” he said.

Among other allegations, the elders of the APC said the governor had nothing to account for the N344billion allegedly received as allocation in the last 38 months of his administration.

In a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari signed by the Convener of Kogi APC Stakeholders Forum, Sen. Alex Kadiri described the governor as non- performing and violent.

The elders described the emergence of Bello as an accident which came to manifestation after the death of the elected governor of the state, Abubakar Audu.

On reports that he may leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to crisis in the party in his state, the governor said, “I think all I can say about my state is that the APC is not in crisis in Kogi.

Advertisement

“The real elders and the real stakeholders, the youth, the women and people of integrity know that Kogi chapter of the APC is intact and that was why we were able to deliver the state for the President.

“We were able to deliver two out of the three Senatorial seats to our party; we were able to deliver seven out of nine House of Representatives to our party and for the first time ever in the history of politics in Kogi State we were able to deliver 100 per cent; that is 25 House of Assembly members in Kogi State.

“If there is crisis there is no how we could have achieved this.

“So I want to assure you that the APC in Kogi is intact and I remain a bonafide member of APC and as a matter of fact, I rebuilt the party in Kogi State from the scratch to what it is today and we are able to achieve this feat.

Advertisement

“So those that are making certain passes of me leaving the party I think that is their wish and by the grace of God their wish will never be granted,” Bello said.