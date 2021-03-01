Gov Bello Visits OBJ, Reveals Why Kogi ‘One Of The Safest’ States In Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Yahaya Bello on his efforts in providing security, good governance, and infrastructure in Kogi State.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kogi governor, Mr Mohammed Onogwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Onogwu, who quoted Obasanjo as making the commendation when he met with the governor on Sunday in Abuja, added that the former president urged him to sustain the efforts.

Onogwu stated that the meeting between Bello and the former president ended with fruitful discussion.

Obasanjo while commending Bello for successfully tackling insecurity in the state, said Kogi was central to the nation’s development.

Obasanjo urged the governor of Kogi to sustain his efforts in providing security for his state, noting Kogi was central to the nation’s peace and development.

The former noted that the fight against insecurity should have everybody on board, stressing that governors should involve everyone to ensure insecurity is curtailed in Nigeria.

Obasanjo appreciated the governor for his developmental effort in the state especially in the areas of youth and women inclusion in politics and governance, infrastructure, health and education.

He further urged the governor to continue to be an advocate for youth involvement in governance.

Responding, Bello thanked Obasanjo for his statesman’s role, fatherly disposition and wealth of wisdom which the young leaders are privileged to tap from.

The governor noted that though his state was surrounded by 10 other states and the FCT making it the nexus between the South and North, West and East of Nigeria, Kogi, one of the 19 Northern States, stands in stoic defence against criminal elements.

This he said has made Kogi one of the safest in the country.

He said that Bello assured former President Obasanjo that he will not rest in the fight to ensure total safety for his people and will continue to do his best to ensure his electoral promises are fulfilled.

He said the governor prayed that God continue to protect the statesman with good health and long life.