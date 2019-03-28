Akwa Ibom Gov-Elect, 25 Lawmakers Receive Certificates Of Return

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has presented Certificates of Return to Governor Udom Emmanuel and his deputy, Moses Ekpo.

Mr. Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was declared winner by INEC in the March 9 governorship election in the state after he defeated his major rival, Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The electoral umpire issued the certificates to them today, Thursday alongside twenty-five state House of Assembly members-elect were, while the candidate for Essien Udim Local Government Area, Nse Ntuen, did not receive his certificate

Advertisement

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mike Igini, explained that the election results of the Essien Udim Local Government were signed under duress, adding that INEC at the national level would handle the issue of the House member.

Igini said, “Reports from collation officers sent to the area stated that election results of Essien Udim local Government were signed under duress.

“The commission at the national level would handle the issue of the council area. As an umpire, we have been given the opportunity to serve the people and our fatherland in the just concluded general election, and that we have done.”

Governor Emmanuel who spoke on behalf of other recipients commended the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, INEC staff and ad hoc staff, and the security agencies for their effort to ensure credible and peaceful elections.

He also lauded the people of the state for their love and for reelecting him for another term, and pledged his loyalty and that of the elected officials to the people, adding that they would bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

Advertisement

“I know a lot of people were scared of the kind of election in Akwa Ibom state. The election has come and gone and we didn’t lose any INEC staff or corps member.

“I think elections in Akwa Ibom State were one of the most peaceful though there were pockets of problems. If you allow me to score the credibility of the election, I will put it at 90 per cent.

“The election under the INEC REC, Mike Igini was the best and one of the credible elections in Akwa Ibom state. The whole world knows who he is but the only regret is that most of those who know him have stood to demonize him. I think he is one of the best in the country.

“I want to pledge on behalf of all of us that this is a call to duty. This is not the time of self-aggrandizement or to go and sleep or rest but for God to be glorified,”.