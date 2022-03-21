Gov Ganduje ‘Aide’ Quits APC, Calls Buhari Leadership ‘Delusional’

Former Media Aide to Kano State governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has dumped the All progressive Congress,(APC,) because the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians.

He said the president had not delivered on his campaign promises to make life easy for the masses who elected him, stressing that effort to make those in government have a rethink was rebuffed by those he called “delusional” in government.

According to the former aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and son of Kano elder stateman, Tanko Yakasai, the seven years of Buhari have been torture for the masses.

Disclosing this on Monday while addressing a world press conference at the NUJ secretariat in Kano, Yakasai said things were getting worse every day for many Nigerians but those running the government do not appear to appreciate what the people are going through.

He said despite the suffering in the land, those in the APC-led government do not believe they have failed,adding that he would not want to be associated with failure in his political career.

He said the people re-elected Buhari for a second term in 2019 in the hope that he would deliver if he had more time.

“Regretfully, the trust and confidence we reposed in the APC on two occasions (first and second terms) was betrayed; If anything, things became worse in the second term, “ he said , adding that “The benefit of the doubt we gave the party in the first term vanished as we moved deeper into the second term.”

He said he joined politics with the mission to serve the people to best of his ability.

He said, “I solemnly committed myself in December 2000 when I made my first entry into partisan politics over 2 decades ago, that I will not just speak truth to power, I will try and live the truth that I speak no matter the cost.

“It was in that spirit that I vehemently criticized the PDP led government prior to 2015. It will be hypocritical of me today to keep quiet when our own APC government and party have underperformed.

“I made several attempts to highlight some of these failures from the inside, but unfortunately amends were not made, and those in power were averse to my corrective steps. Consequently, l was suspendead from office in October 2020, arrested and sacked from my position in the Kano State Government in February 2021.

“I have therefore reached a point in my life where I have decided to embark on a new political journey to ensure that I stick to my beliefs and principles. It is in this light that, after due consultation with my political mentors, constituents, friends and family, I resolved to exit the APC.

My membership of the party ceases from today, 21st March, 2022.”

He said he would do further consultations before deciding on which party to join next. He expressed appreciation to Governor Ganduje for “believing in me, and giving me a platform in his government for over 5years, to serve my state as the Director General Media and Communications, and later as his Special Adviser on Media.”