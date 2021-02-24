Gov Ganduje’s Bill To Punish Children For ‘Outrageous’ Haircut, Tattoos, Others Scales Second Reading In Kano Assembly

73 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kano State Child’s Protection Bill 2021, presented by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to the House of Assembly has scaled the second reading.

The bill 2021 scaled the second reading on Wednesday during the plenary presided over by Speaker Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari.

Majority Leader Labaran Abdul-Madari, while reading the bill, said if approved it would ensure adequate provision of welfare for children below the age of 18.

According to him, if it becomes law, the bill will ensure discipline among children and also provide punishment for those who draw tattoos on their bodies, have outrageous haircut and other habits that are against the religion and culture of Kano people.

“If the bill becomes a law, it will prevent the involvement of children below the age of 18 in drug abuse, stop them from street hawking and punish erring parents.

“Also, the law will checkmate the issue of child trafficking in the state to ensure that the rights of the children are protected and also prevent street roaming by them.

“The law will ensure the provision of quality education for children, which is part of the declaration of free and compulsory primary and secondary school education by the state government.

After a series of deliberations by the lawmakers, the House adopted the bill for further deliberations.

The assembly during the plenary also urged the state government to construct two roads in Dawakin Tofa and Bichi Local Government Areas.

The call followed a joint motion presented by the member representing Dawakin Tofa Constituency, Alhaji Saleh Ahmed-Marke of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the poor condition of the roads has seriously affected the people of the areas, especially in terms of attending to emergency health issues and conveyance of farm produce to various markets.

The House, after contributions from lawmakers, unanimously adopted the motion and urged the state government to take necessary action.