Gov Ikpeazu Appoints Commander For Ebubeagu In Abia

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the appointment of Mr. Chigozie Ubani as the Commandant of Ebubeagu Vigilante in Abia State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Barr. Chris Ezem, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The five governors of the Southeast region had on Sunday April 11, 2021 launched Ebubeagu regional security outfit to fight terrorism in the zone.

The chairman, Southeast Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen at the Imo Government House.

The regional security outfit would be the joint Vigilante for states in the Southeast, with their headquarters in Enugu state.