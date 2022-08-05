Gov Ikpeazu Explains Support For Prof Uche Ikonne

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reiterated that giving the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party to a candidate from the other half of Abia Central was in accordance with the spirit and letters of the Abia Charter of Equity.

The governor stated this when a delegation from Isiala Ngwa North LGA visited him at the Abia Government Lodge, Aba on Thursday.

The delegation was led by the chairman, Abia State council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Joseph Nwabeke.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that the Abia Charter of Equity was entered signed in 1981 between the old Umuahia and Aba Senatorial Zones with the recognition of Isuikwuato as a District.

According to the governor, while the old Umuahia Senatorial Zone represents the old Bende of today covering the entire Abia North Senatorial District and the Umuahia half of Abia Central, the old Aba Senatorial Zone represents the old Aba Division covering today’s Abia South Senatorial District and the Ngwa half of Abia Central.

The governor noted that while the old Umuahia Senatorial Zone has produced two consecutive governors during a period spanning 16 years, the old Aba Senatorial Zone is just about completing the initial 8 years, and is only just for the old Aba Zone to take another shot at the governorship seat to bring it at par with their brothers from old Umuahia zone.

He added that the choice of a running mate from the old Isuikwuato District which is today’s Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs puts the Abia Charter of Equity in full swing.

Governor Ikpeazu stressed that the election of his successor from Isiala Ngwa in 2023 will pave the way for the completion of the full swing of the Charter of Equity, allowing the rotation to commence again from Abia North, thereby giving every section of the state a proper sense of belonging.

He stated that the choice of Professor Uche Ikonne was as a result of his proven track record of experience in administration and public service, and tasked the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA to seize the “great historical opportunity”.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Prof Ikonne to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State.

Ikonne hails from Agburuike-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North, one of the three Ngwa LGAs in Abia Central senatorial district, also known as Umunneato.

Ikonne is a professor of optometry and former vice chancellor of Abia State University.