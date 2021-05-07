Gov Ikpeazu Promises To Rescue Abducted ABSU Student

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has revealed he is coordinating effort to ensure safe rescue of abducted student of the Abia State University still being held by suspected kidnappers.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that ABSU students ran into some bandits operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, Imo State around 7pm on Wednesday while riding in a bus.

They were subsequently abducted.

But the governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said only one student is still being held by the abductors.

He said law enforcement agencies in Abia and Imo States had been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in custody of the kidnappers.

The statement added that Governor Ikpeazu has given directive for reinforcement of security along the Abia segment of the Okigwe-Uturu Road to prevent re-occurence.

The statement reads,

“On Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7pm and 8pm on that day.

“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors, indicate that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.

“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in custody of the kidnappers.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the Abia segment of the Okigwe-Uturu Road to prevent future occurrence.”