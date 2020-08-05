Gov Ikpeazu Sacks Abia Education Management Board’s Secretary

40 SHARES Share Tweet

Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Wednesday, compulsorily retired the executive secretary of the state’s Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), Mr Lawrence Ogbonna. Ogbonna was hitherto suspended over some allegations of gross misconduct.

Ikpeazu’s action followed the submission of the report of the investigative committee on employments made without waiver at the board.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the committee’s report revealed that out of the 5,853 people said to have been employed between 2018 and 2020 by the board, only 187 people were employed with waivers, leaving 5,666 people employed without waivers.

A statement from Dr ACB Agbazuere, the chief of staff to Gov Ikpeazu, made available to our correspondent in Umuahia, said the governor consequently directed that, “In case, any of the 5,666 people employed without waiver was asked to start work by anybody, such a person should stop forthwith, having been so employed unlawfully. That schools that have need for teachers in some special areas should make their submissions to the commissioner for education and copy the chief of staff to the governor. That whenever there is such need for teachers, government will nonetheless take recourse to the list of 5,666 people for employment.”