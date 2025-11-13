Gov Mbah Ended Reign Of ‘Unknown Gunmen’ In Nkanu West, Says Group

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have declared their support for the re-election of Gov. Peter Mbah in 2027.

They stated this during the launch of the Enugu Unity Forum (EUF) in the local government on Wednesday. Our correspondent reports that the forum is a voluntary body with branches in all the LGAs of the state.

The chairman of the local government area, Hon. John Ogbodo, said the forum would enjoy the support of the people of the area because Gov. Mbah had transformed many communities in the area. He mentioned the restoration of peace and the elimination of the menace of unknown gunmen that once terrorised communities before Mbah took office in May 2023, among Mbah’s achievements in the area.

According to Hon. Ogbodo, “Gov. Mbah eliminated unknown gunmen in Nkanu West. Mbah is a good product that sells itself, particularly in security. Unknown gunmen had frightened us, but peace has now been restored since Mbah came in.”

He also highlighted the governor’s investments in education, noting that the Smart School project in Nkanu West has already begun. He called on residents without voter cards to take advantage of the ongoing registration.

The Zonal Coordinator of EUF in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwatu, charged the EUF executives in Nkanu West to deepen grass-roots mobilisation by taking the message of Gove Mbah’s achievements to every ward and community.

He said the EUF was not built on inducements but on a commitment to secure the governor’s reelection. He listed the scorecard of Gov. Mbah in the state to include the renovation of Hotel Presidential, the revival of Niger Gas, the upgrading of Holy Ghost Bus Terminal, and the construction of 260 Green Smart Schools and Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, as well as the completion of the International Conference Centre and the ongoing construction of the International Hotel. He also mentioned the Amodu–Akpugo–Akpwfu–Amagunze Road among the major ongoing works.

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated ward executives in Nkanu West, Hon. Anene Nnamani, pledged their readiness to “preach the gospel of Peter Mbah” to the people across the state.