Gov Mbah Pledges To End Road Crashes In Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, this weekend, said the state would lead other states in Nigeria in attaining crash-free highways.

Gov Mbah said the goal would be achieved through fully funded joint operations, tech upgrades such as AI cameras, and community town halls to ensure safety compliance.

The governor stated this in his address during the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 2025 Enugu Sectoral Workshop for Special Marshals and Investiture of Honourary Special Marshals held in Enugu.

He said the ongoing reconstruction of over 1,000 kilometres of roads across the state had reduced road crashes by 25 per cent in key corridors like Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, and we cannot relent.

Quoting him, “I have pledged and will deliver unwavering support to FRSC initiatives: from legislative backing for stricter enforcement to state-of-the-art patrol vehicles and tech-driven surveillance via our Enugu Security Trust Fund.”

He also commended FRSC, Enugu State Command, for living up to expectations in ensuring safety in the roads and prompt responses to road crashes.

Earlier, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, said that the Special Marshal Scheme remained the bedrock of public partnership in the FRSC.

According to him, special marshals “are the Corps’ ambassadors in various communities and professional fields, rendering road safety duties on a voluntary basis; which is a testament to the highest ideals of citizenship and service”.

In his words, “The corps leadership, under the guidance of the Corps Marshal, places a high premium on the contributions of the Special Marshals. This workshop is a clear demonstration of that commitment.”

The National Coordinator of Special Marshals, MrYu Usman Adaji, commended the resilience of the special marshals. He said the workshop would enhance operational effectiveness of special marshals through training on risk mitigation, personal protective protocols, and emergency response.

An Honourary Special Marshal, Dr Oscar Bernards, said that he would continue to contribute to ensure that everyone remained safe on the road as well as be an instrument to uplift the society.

THE WHISTLER reports that the theme of the workshop is “Enhancing Security and Safety Strategies for Special Marshals Operations”.