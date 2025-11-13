Gov Mbah Seeks Military Partnership In Combating Crimes In Enugu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Thursday, called for a sustained partnership between the state and the Nigerian Army in routing insecurity in the state.

Gov. Mbah stated this when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu. THE WHISTLER reports that the army chief was in the state on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ Conference 2025.

Gov. Mbah congratulated him on his appointment, as well as his proactiveness in tackling security challenges facing the nation.

According to the governor, the improved security of lives and property in the state would not have been possible without the support and sacrifices of the men of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

In his words, “Your appointment is getting the square peg in a square hole, given his antecedent. In terms of our relationship with the army, we could not have been able to achieved the sort of safe and secure city and state that we have in Enugu today without the active support of the army. So, we believe this is a partnership, and this support is going to be sustained.”

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his “sustained and far-reaching policies, investments, and commitment towards making Nigeria safer for all”.

The governor said his administration looked forward to working more with the army in all necessary areas to actualise the president’s overall security objectives and targets for the country.

Lt Gen Shaibu had earlier commended Gov. Mbah for his support of the Nigerian Army to succeed in its constitutional mandate.

Quoting him, “I appreciate Gov. Mbah for all the support he has been providing to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army. Security in Enugu State has improved tremendously from the brief I have gotten. And from all indicators, security has improved.”

Our correspondent reports that the Chief of Army Staff was accompanied during the visit by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, including the GOC Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Olufemi Olatoye.