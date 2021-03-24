Gov Obiano Hails ‘Greatest Constitutional Law Thinker’ Prof Ben Nwabueze @ 90

52 SHARES Share Tweet





Anambra Governor Willie Obiano, Tuesday, congratulated Professor Ben Nwabueze on his 90th birthday. Mr Obiano, in the message, described Professor Nwabueze as ‘a genius well recognized at Harvard University and other key centres of learning around the world’.



According to him, “Prof Nwabueze is probably the world’s greatest constitutional law thinker alive at least in the English-speaking world. The government and people of Anambra State are truly grateful that at 90, Professor Nwabueze is not only alive, but reasons most profoundly and writes so enchantingly and so lucidly and so logically. The flourish of his writing is matchless. Just on February 27, 2019, Professor Nwabueze presented two new books at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.”



Obiano extolled Nwabueze, a former minister of education, for authoring over 30 books and over 100 academic articles. Nwabueze, according to Governor Obiano, became one of the few persons in history to receive PhD of the University of London, where he had earlier earned a bachelor’s degree in law with distinction, based on his globally influential publications. He got this rare doctorate on the publication of his third book on the presidential system of government in Africa.”

The governor commended Nwabueze for his role as the founding secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, adding, “Thanks to the heroic efforts of people like Nwabueze. Ohanaeze has been growing from strength to strength decades later. Nwabueze is Nigeria’s first academic to be bestowed the honour of being made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for leading the Igbo Leaders of Thought group which on December 9, 2019, declared Governor Obiano the ‘Star of the East’.”



Obiano recalled how Nwabueze worked with various organizations and eminent Nigerians to create a better society, including the late Chief Fredrick Rotimi Williams. He said, “Professor Nwabueze played a key role in the constitutional development of a number of African countries, including Ethiopia.”

