Gov. Okowa Appoints Ebie SSG, Others

Following his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has approved the appointment of Hon. Chiedu Ebie as the Secretary to the State Governmnet, SSG.

In a statement dated May 31, 2019 and signed by the permanent Secretary in the office of the SSG, Ogidi Gbegbaje, Okowa also approved the appointment of Olorogun David Edevbie as the Chief of Staff and Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon as the Senior Political Adviser to the governor.

Mr Chiedu Ebie, a lawyer is the immediate past Commissioner in charge of Secondary and Basic Education, while Chief Solomon Funkekeme also lawyer, is the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.

Olorogun David is the immediate past Commissioner of Finance in the state.

This is the first set of appointees by the governor.

Reports say the governor would make more appointments before Monday next week.