Gov Ortom Calls For Communal-Defence As Herders Kill Scores In Benue

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Wednesday, expressed shock over the invasion and killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.

This followed attacks on Guma, Kwande and Gwer West local government areas of the state on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

The governor therefore called on Benue communities to rise up and defend themselves.

A report from the team leader of security agencies at Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma LGA claimed that suspected Fulani herders, at about 0930 hours on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, shot one Turner Ajar and an unidentified elderly man who were on a motorcycle to the farm.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the victims had died when a team of Agro Rangers who were on patrol in the area ran into the attack.

Their corpses were deposited at a hospital at Gbajimba, Guma LGA of the state, it was gathered.

At Kpankeeke, a suburb on the outskirts of Naka, headquarters of Gwer West local government, gory images of persons killed by another set of herdsmen littered the streets, a security guard said.

The Agro Rangers team were reportedly alerted, and they moved to the location alongside the army and the police.

The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu council ward who was slaughtered and his throat slit, according Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary to Gov Samuel Ortom.

Others identified to have been killed by the invaders include Tersoo Yasough and a young lady known as Martha Ukange, Ikyur said.

Eye witnesses alleged that the herders were dressed in military camouflage as a decoy.

Another body of a young man yet to be identified was later sighted along the road. Another body yet to be identified was recovered, our correspondent gathered.

A source revealed that the search for more persons who are said to be missing is ongoing in affected communities.