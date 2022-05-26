Gov Ortom Commiserates With Late AIG Awunah’s Family

The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, Thursday, described the death of AIG Don Awunah as a huge loss to the state.

The governor stated this when he led top government officials of the state on a condolence visit to the family in Makurdi.

He advised them to be comforted and have faith in God ‘as everything happens according to His will’.

Governor Ortom said the demise of the top police officer was painful to his family, friends and colleagues, and enjoined them to ensure that the legacies he left behind were maintained.

He assured that, as a close friend and Benue son, he would maintain close ties with the family and continue to support them.

He directed his chief of staff, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, to liaise with the family and furnish him with the financial involvements concerning his burial for assistance.

The first son of the deceased, Donald Kumachivir Awunah, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his words of encouragement, prayers and financial support and prayed God to continue to bless him.

The governor was accompanied on the condolence visit by his chief of staff, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse; principal private secretary, Hon Steven Amase; principal special assistant to the governor on administration, Dr James Anbua, and Hon Abrahams Kwaghngu.