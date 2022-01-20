Gov Ortom Grants Amnesty To 50 Convicts

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Thursday, granted amnesty to 50 convicts serving various jail terms across the country.

Ortom’s gesture followed recommendations from the state Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy. His action is in compliance with section 212 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The commissioner for justice and attorney general of the state, Barrister Michael Gusa, who briefed journalists on Thursday, said 34 convicts who were sentenced to death and awaiting execution at custodial centres in Jos and other centres were released by the governor’s approval.

The convicts, according to the commissioner, had appealed their death sentences but were not successful.

Fifteen convicts who were on death sentence also had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while a convict had his 21 year jail term reduced to 15 years, the commissioner said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that some of the convicts granted amnesty are Benue natives while others are indigenes of other states who committed various offences in Benue State and were convicted before being moved to Jos Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms.

Barr Gusa said Gov Ortom’s approval also followed a recommendation by officials of Jos and Sokoto correctional centres where the convicts served, and attested to their good conduct and commitment to turn a new leaf.