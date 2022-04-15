Gov Ortom Hails Buhari For Granting State Pardon To Dariye, Nyame

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Friday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Council of States for granting state pardon to former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, and ex-Taraba governor, Rev Jolly Nyame.

THE WHISTLER reports that Dariye and Nyame were serving jail terms in Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja following their convictions by the courts over financial malfeasance while serving as governors in their states between 1999 and 2007.

Recall that Ortom had while appearing on an Arise Television interview a fortnight ago appealed to the federal government to review the cases of Dariye and Nyame with a view to granting them state pardon.

President Buhari, on Thursday, during a meeting of the National Council of States in Abuja approved the state pardon for Dariye, Nyame and others.

Ortom, who reacted through his chief press secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, thanked President Buhari and the National Council of States for the gesture.

He said, “Some useful lessons must have been learnt from the incident.”

He further thanked friends, families and political associates of the two leaders who stood by them during the period of their incarceration.

He said Dariye and Nyame would now reunite with their families and live a happy life once again.