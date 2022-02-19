Gov Ortom Loses Kinsmen To Herders’ Attack

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed three kinsmen of Benue State governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, THE WHISTLER learnt Saturday.

Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary to Gov Ortom, stated this in a press release made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

Mr Ikyur said, “The three which included two males and a female were killed Saturday at about 5pm when the gunmen laid ambush and blocked the Iordye- Gbajimba road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The victims were riding on a motorcycle when they were ambushed and shot dead by the killer herdsmen that have taken over parts of the local government bordering Nasarawa State.

“Security agencies who recovered the bodies said those shot died on the spot from gunshot wounds while the other was brutally macheted to death.”

He added that soldiers attached to Operation Whirl Stroke recovered the bodies and deposited the corpses at Gbajimba General Hospital morgue.

According to him, “This has been the plight of Benue indigenes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state in a bid to take over our ancestral lands.”