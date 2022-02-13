Gov Ortom Says Nigerian Air Force Apologized After Denying Him Entry To Welcome VP Osinbajo

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force, Saturday, resolved the impasse which occured earlier on Saturday morning.

Air Force authorities had denied Gov Ortom access to the Air Force premises to receive Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo had landed at the airport located at the Air Force base, Makurdi, en route to Wukari, Taraba State.

Osibanjo was attending the combined convocation ceremony of the University of Wukari.

Ortom had, as the chief security officer of the state, gone to welcome the number two citizen of Nigeria, only to be denied entry by operatives of the Nigerian Air Force.

However, Gov Ortom later received the vice president on his way back from Wukari.

In a brief chat with journalists at the presidential wing of the Makurdi Airport shortly after seeing off the vice president, the governor said the misunderstanding came due to communication errors, adding that the matter had been resolved.

According to him, the Air Force authorities had apologised and he had accepted the apologies.

Our correspondent gathered that the governor was earlier received by the chief of staff to the AOC, TAC Makurdi, AVM PN Amadi, and other senior officers of the command.