Gov Otti Named Special Guest As GCU Old Boys Unveil Endowment Fund

The Government College Umuahia Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) has invited Governor Alex Otti of Abia State to be the Special Guest of Honour at the virtual launch of the Government College Umuahia Endowment Fund on Saturday, August 5th at 8:00 PM.

In a letter to the Governor, the Chairman of the Endowment Fund Committee, Mr. Uche Orji, said the fund was established to provide financial resources for scholarships, infrastructure development, faculty support, and other critical initiatives that will ensure GCU continues to excel in its mission of nurturing young minds.

“Government College Umuahia is a beacon of academic excellence and character development for several generations of students,” Orji said.

“As an institution of great repute, it has consistently produced outstanding scholars and leaders who have contributed significantly to various sectors of society.”

“In 2014, the Abia State government ceded the management of GCU to the Fisher Educational Development Trust (the “Fisher Trust”), a public private trust. The Fisher Trust is a registered trust set up by the GCU Old Boys Association to take over and manage GCU. GCU is now an independent school owned and operated as a social enterprise by the Fisher Trust.

“The virtual launch of the Government College Umuahia Endowment Fund promises to be an exceptional event, filled with inspiring speeches, insightful presentations, and opportunities to interact with distinguished alumni.

“We believe that your presence and support at this significant milestone will greatly encourage and motivate all those involved in GCU’s journey.”

Otti, a strong advocate for education, is expected to attend the virtual launch of the GCU endowment fund scheduled to be held via Zoom.