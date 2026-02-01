Gov Otti Sets Conditions For Abure To Rejoin LP, Rules Out Alliance With APC, ADC

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has set conditions for the sacked factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and members of his faction to rejoin the authentic LP.

According to Otti, Abure and his faction would be integrated into the LP if they are ready to obey the rules set by the Nenadi Usman-led Interim National Working Committee (NWC).

“Abure and his people are welcome back into the LP if they are ready to obey the rules,” Otti emphasised.

The governor spoke in Abuja on Saturday night, shortly after a meeting of the party’s expanded NWC, which he attended in person.

The meeting, which was held at the Abia State Governor’s Lodge, also had the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC in attendance.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the governor expressed delight that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reflected the Nenadi-led LP leadership on the Commission’s portal.

Otti said the meeting discussed plans for the party’s Ward, State, and Zonal Congresses that would precede the national convention.

He assured the LP will commence its nationwide membership revalidation and registration exercise in March.

The governor regretted the party’s loss of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), but wished Obi well nevertheless.

According to him, Obi informed him of his decision to officially leave the Labour Party, adding that the former presidential candidate told him that he decided to take the step after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Otti also rued the loss of some LP members in the National and State Assemblies to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties.

He said it’s painful that the LP would not be participating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections coming up in a few weeks’ time.

The past leadership crisis that rocked the party and the multiple court restraining orders therefrom prevented INEC from recognising neither the Abure faction nor the Usman led caretaker committee.

The governor ruled out any plans by the LP to enter into alliance with any of the major political parties, including the APC and the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

“The Labour Party itself is a coalition, a coalition of workers and the Nigerian people who are progressive minded. So we have no plans to join any other party or coalition,” Otti said.

He thanked Mrs Usman and her team for staying the cause and called on stakeholders to work towards uniting and strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 election.