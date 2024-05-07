Gov Soludo Appoints Dr. Justina Chinyere Anyadiegwu As Provost Of Nwafor Orizu College Of Education

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Dr. Justina Chinyere Anyadiegwu as the new Provost of Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

Dr. Anyadiegwu holds a Ph.D. in English/Language Arts/Teacher Education from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The appointment of Dr. Anyadiegwu, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, reflects the Soludo government’s commitment to promoting meritocracy and fostering the continued growth and development of educational institutions in Anambra State.

The statement further stated that Dr. Anyadiegwu will bring to her new role a wealth of experience garnered over 18 years as a senior lecturer at Nwafor Orizu College of Education.

Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Anyadiegwu has also contributed significantly to the educational landscape of Nigeria. Her role as a consultant trainer with the British Council Nigeria underscores her proficiency and recognition in the field of education.

Governor Soludo therefore wishes Dr. Anyadiegwu the best of success as she assumes her new responsibilities.