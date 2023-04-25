Gov Sule, THE WHISTLER Publisher, Others Bag Award At Int’l Development Conference

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief James Ume, the chairman of Unubiko Foundation and publisher of THE WHISTLER newspaper, will join Governors Abdullahi Sule and Simon Lalong of Nasarawa and Plateau States at the 4th international conference of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) where experts from different sectors will brainstorm on ways to harness data for national development.

The conference on Communication and Development in Africa which is taking place at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is being organized by ISDEVCOM in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The NIMC Director General, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, will deliver the keynote speech at the conference while the Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Mr Boss Mustapha, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The conference also will receive input from development communicators and industry experts.

One of the high points of the conference will see the conferment of awards on Governors Sule, Lalong and Chief Ume, amongst others, by ISDEVCOM.

Mr. Odoh Diego Okenyodo, chairman of the local organising committee of the conference, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Shedding more light on the significance of the awards at the conference, the Executive Director of ISDEVCOM, Prof. Emmanuel S. Dandaura explained that “The awards are part of our 5th anniversary celebrations as an Institute dedicated to the promotion of dialogue between the academia and the society for national development. We want to acknowledge the roles played by pioneer researchers, theorists, practitioners and different stakeholders in communicating development.

“The honourees are Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule; Plateau State Governor, H.E. Simon Bako Lalong; founder of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Centre of Excellence on Development Communication, Prof. Ogah Steve Abah; Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Mal. Salihu Adbulhamid Dembos; former Director General of NTA, Professor Tonnie Iredia; former Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Mohammed Akaro Mainoma; and the Director General, Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Prof. P.C. Onyenekwe.

“Other honourees are Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo, Center for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Mrs. Babafunke Fagbemi, Executive Director of African Radio Drama Association (ARDA), Mrs Data Phido; Country Coordinator of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, Dr (Mrs) Rose Gidado; and Chief James Ume (Ike Abam Onyerubi), Unubiko Foundation Abuja.

“Institutional recognition for excellence in development communication go to ActionAid Nigeria and the Lagos-based Development Communication Network.

“Others to receive the awards include Chairman of the Plateau State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam; Chairman NUJ Abuja Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche; Per Second News, Mr Femi Soneye; National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Maxwell Gidado, SAN, and the first Bassa PhD holder who is the Aguma of Turunku, Toto LGA, HRH Dr. David Tukura.

In his own remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed said he is proud of what ISDECOM has achieved in a short span of 5 years, one of which is organizing the Conference on Communication and Development in Africa.

“I am glad that this conference has become a veritable gathering of diverse experts from the academia and practitioners in development communication, alongside policy makers, civil society organizations, key government institutions and the media, and this edition is throwing light on how data has been a driver of strategic engagement for development” the Vice Chancellor stated.

ISDEVCOM is credited with championing curriculum development in Science Communication in Africa, partnering with Sci-Dev of London and funded by Robert Bosch Stiftung of Germany. ISDEVCOM popularized Science Communication in Nigerian universities and also mentored the Makarere University of Uganda as well as other institutions internationally.