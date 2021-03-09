Gov Ugwuanyi Appoints New Water Corporation Manager As Water Scarcity Bites Harder

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Tuesday, appointed Engr Onyeka Martins Okwor as the managing director of the state water corporation. Okwor’s appointment is not unconnected to the acute water shortage hitting the state capital of late.

THE WHISTLER reported that following the scarcity, water vendors, mainly sourcing water from 9th Mile and Ngwo, are making brisk business, with a 500-litre water tank selling for N5, 000.

The current water scarcity is attributed to vandalisation of state water facilities at Ajali and Oji River.

Pertaining to the new appointment, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the decision was the outcome of the recent interviews conducted by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) Consultants and Water Engineering Experts for 16 candidates who applied for the post of managing director of the corporation.

The new water corporation boss hails from Ikem in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area. He is an engineer by training, with over 30 years’ experience in the management of projects in water, sanitation, environment and power.

According to Prof Ortuanya, Engr Okwor served as managing director of SATEC Nigeria, a subsidiary of SATEC UK, an international water sanitation group, for 10 years.

He added that Engr Okwor, until his appointment, was the vice chairman/chief executive, Belform Nigeria Limited, an indigenous company with multiple interests in engineering, environmental and agricultural services.

Recall that Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration, in an effort to solve the nagging water scarcity in the state, recently constituted the Board of Enugu State Water Corporation, headed by the first managing director of the corporation, Engr Innocent O. Diyoke.

A water expert, Mr Sylvester Uroko, said, “The cause of water scarcity in Enugu is because of coal deposits, making boreholes impossible in the city. The World Bank project on water, which Gov Ugwuanyi attracted, will break the jinx if it is implemented fully. Water scarcity in Enugu metropolis began from the colonial era. Unfortunately, water supplies from Udi and Oji River are being threatened by vandals. Successive administrations did not do enough in finding a lasting solution to this all-important commodity.”