Gov Ugwuanyi Commended For Donating N2m To Osinachi’s Children

The donation of N2m by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the upkeep of the children of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will bring succour to the beneficiaries, an acquaintance of the family told THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

Mrs Joyce Ossai, a resident of Abakpa, said, “The news is cheering. It shows that the kids have to move on with their lives. The assistance is timely.”

Amechi Okafor, a social worker, said, “We expect well-meaning groups and individuals to come in as well. It’s the spirit of humanity to show love. This is the time for empathy, and not sympathy.

“Crying over the manner she was allegedly killed will not return her life again. While the suspected husband is undergoing trial, let hope not fade for the kids.”

Our correspondent reports that the kids have relocated to Enugu where their grandmother is living.

The donation was presented to them by the state commissioner for gender affairs and social development, Princess Peace Nnaji.

She said, “Though you people are not natives of Enugu State, but our governor has decided to support the welfare of these children.

“And because their father is still in detention, security agents brought them to Enugu to stay with their grandmother who resides in the state.

“And the governor has told us to give N2m to the grandmother to support the family. And we are handing over this money to their grandmother who has been taking care of them.”

The grandmother, Mrs Caroline Madu, commended the state government for the charity.

The late singer’s twin sister, Amarachi, promised judicious use of the money. According to her, “We are happy. I just want to say thank you. God bless you all.”

One of the kids, Miss Debora Nwachukwu, said, “Thank you for helping in our education. May God bless you for everything you have done. I will study hard to be a pilot in future.”

The bereaved children of the late singer are Ebube, Ekene, Chinedu and Deborah.

Meanwhile, Osinachi will be buried on June 25, 2022 in her father’s compound at Umuaku Isuochi, Umunochi Local Government Area of Abia State, a family source told our correspondent weekend.