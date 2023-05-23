Gov Ugwuanyi Directs All Appointees To Handover On May 26

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All political appointees in the government of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State have been relieved of their positions.

Advertisement

The affected appointees are to hand over to designated officials, where applicable, on or before May 26, 2023, ahead of the expiration of the second tenure of his administration on May 29, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The directive was conveyed to the appointees by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, when he met with heads of boards, parastatals, agencies and commissions at the Enugu Government House on Tuesday.

The affected appointees, according to Prof Ortuanya, include all commissioners of ministries, special advisers (SPAs) to the governor, chief executives of government-owned companies, senior special assistants (SSAs) to the governor and special assistants (SAs) to the governor.

Others are technical assistants to the governor, technical assistants to commissioners, technical assistants to special advisers, technical assistants to Enugu State House of Assembly members, board chairmen and board members of government-owned companies, executive secretaries of parastatals or government-owned companies, and state project coordinators of World Bank-assisted projects.

According to him, “The above mentioned political appointees are to hand over their affairs to the permanent secretary or directors of administration or directors of personnel management, as the case may be.”

Advertisement

The state government also directed all civil servants holding political positions to return to their parent ministries.

The decision was in line with established procedure, as the second tenure of Governor Ugwuanyi expires on May 29, 2023, he said, adding that, “Enugu State government expresses gratitude and sincere appreciation for the contributions you have rendered towards the development of the state. The state wishes you well in your future endeavours.”