Gov Ugwuanyi Imposes Curfew On Troubled Enugu Community

The Enugu State government has imposed a curfew on Oruku community of Nkanu East Local Government Area following the gruesome murder of the vice chairman of Oruku Town Union Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani, on Wednesday.

Oruku is the same community whose traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, was murdered on December 26, 2020, by yet-to-be-identified assailants who trailed and killed him while he was addressing a town hall meeting.



A judicial panel of inquiry into the killing of the traditional ruler was still ongoing when Chief Ani was killed. Our correspondent reported yesterday that the late Ani was to testify at the panel today.

A statement signed by the Enugu State commissioner for information, Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh, said the curfew was imposed by Gov Ugwuanyi pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021, dated 25th February, 2021.

Aroh said the curfew, which is between the hours of 6pm to 6am daily, commences from 6pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and ends at 6pm, on Wednesday, 31st March, 2021, in the first instance.

He added that the commissioner of police, Enugu State command, had been directed to take all legal measures to enforce this order, and ensure the arrest as well as prosecution of the perpetrators of ‘this heinous crime’.

The state government therefore ‘enjoined the people of Oruku to stay the course of peace and go about their lawful businesses outside the hours of the day under curfew’.