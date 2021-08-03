Gov Ugwuanyi Offers Scholarships To Two Student Innovators

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Tuesday, offered scholarships, up to the university level, to masters Maduabuchi Chukwu and Chukwuebuka Udoye, who locally manufactured two aircraft (helicopter and jet fighter) and an MP3 radio set, respectively.

The awards were offered when the governor received the two students at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate their talents, skills and sheer dexterity in promoting technology-based innovation in the state.

He also gave the sum of N1m to Master Chukwu, an indigene of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area of the state, and N500,000.00 to Master Udoye, a student of Government Technucal College, Enugu, an indigene of Aguata in Anambra State.

The appreciated the governor for the gesture, and promised to make the governor proud.