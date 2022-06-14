Gov Umahi Clarifies Statement On Peter Obi

Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday, debunked reports that he ever said that people of the state should vote for Sen Bola Tinubu instead of Mr Peter Obi.

Sen Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress while Mr Obi is the presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

Umahi was quoted to have allegedly said that the people of his state would vote for the APC candidate.

The refuttal was contained in a statement by Umahi’s special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to insinuations in some quarters suggesting that the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi, has specifically asked Ebonyi people not to vote for a particular candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

“What Governor Umahi did during a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday was in the spirit of sportsmanship to emphasize his earlier resolve to support the eventual winner of the presidential election who later turned out to be Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“The statement by Governor Umahi by all standards only underscored his determination to live up to his earlier comment of supporting the party’s standard-bearer.”