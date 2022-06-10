Gov Umahi Emerges APC Senatorial Candidate For Ebonyi South

Nigeria Politics
By Chinedu Aroh
Dave-Umahi
Governor Dave Umahi

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ebonyi South Senatorial district of Ebonyi State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER reports that Gov Umahi contested the presidential ticket of the APC in the party’s convention held on Tuesday.
The contest was won by Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State.

Our correspondent reports that Gov Umahi’s younger brother, Chief Austin Umahi, earlier won the senatorial election for the district in an election held two weeks ago.

The election was later cancelled, and a fresh one took place yesterday, with incumbent Gov Umahi emerging victorious.

