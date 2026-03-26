Gov Yusuf Sacks Commissioner

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Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has dismissed Shehu Wada Sagagi from his position as Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry.

The decision was announced on Thursday in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, Sagagi has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude for the former commissioner’s service, acknowledging his contributions in politics, religion, and the development of small and medium enterprises in the state.

The governor wished him success in his future endeavours and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to effective governance and improved service delivery.

The removal of the commissioner, according to the statement, forms part of the government’s ongoing strategic realignment aimed at strengthening institutions for sustainable development.