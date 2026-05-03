Governance Reaching Grassroots, Residents Must Register For PVC – Otti

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The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has launched a grassroots governance engagement initiative as part of efforts to directly assess the impact of his administration’s policies and programmes across communities.

The exercise commenced on Saturday, at Agburuke Community Primary School in Nsulu, Isialangwa North Local Government Area.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, Governor Otti described the initiative as a strategic approach to bridge the gap between government and the grassroots.

He noted that the engagement would help the government obtain firsthand and authentic feedback from residents, rather than relying on assumptions.

“We want to see things for ourselves, hear directly from the people, and ensure that no community is left behind in our development agenda,” he noted.

He also expressed satisfaction with the positive responses from the community.

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“It is encouraging to hear directly from the people, their testimonies are sincere and reflect the reality on ground.

“They have also identified projects and affirmed that governance is reaching the grassroots,” he stated.

He further pointed to the ongoing infrastructure projects in the area, especially road construction, and assured residents that his administration is committed to completing all initiated projects within a short timeframe.

He urged residents to take advantage of the forthcoming Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter registration exercise, stressing the importance of civic participation.

“There will be another window for PVC registration from May 4 to August.

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“Your PVC is your voice. It is important that citizens are properly equipped to exercise their voting rights,” Otti said.

Also speaking, community leaders in Agburuke Nsulu, including the President General of Agburuke Nsulu Development Association, Dr. Sir Jesse Odu, Hon. Oji Ikechukwu, and Mrs. Ngozi Israel, declared their support for Governor Otti’s second term ambition.

“The projects are visible, the impact is real, and for us, there is no going back. We will support Governor Otti, and ensure that he returns for a second term in 2027,” they said.

They described the Governor’s achievements as visible and impactful, noting that his administration has brought tangible development to the area.

They also disclosed that the community is fully aligned with the Governor’s vision, adding that many residents have become registered members of the Labour Party in demonstration of their support.

The leaders commended the Governor’s visit, describing it as a demonstration of responsive and accessible leadership

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“This visit demonstrates that the government is attentive to the needs of the people and genuinely values their concerns.

“We commend this level of engagement and pledge our continued support and active participation in civic activities, including PVC registration and NIN enrolment,” they said.