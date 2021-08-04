Government House Partly Collapses As Floods Sweep Two Away In Osun

Floods as a result of heavy rains which fell on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning has wreak serious havock in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Three persons were feared killed by floods at different parts of the town while the Government House was not spared by the storm which tore down its fence.

About 25 metres of the perimeter fence was pulled down by the wind.

The busy road which passes in front of the main gate to the Government House where the fence collapsed was closed to traffic on Wednesday.

A makeshift fence made with trampoline was hurriedly erected to block the affected side.

Floods entered into some shops where items like cement , rice and other foodstuffs as well as medicine were being sold, destroying goods worth several millions of naira.

Some of the areas where the rains wreak havock included: Ibu-Amon Bridge, Jetu Stream, Oke-Onitea Stream, Rasco area via Old Garage and Oke-Baale, Powerline, Testing Ground, Obate and Awesin in Erin-Osun.

Two persons were reportedly swept away by the floods at Oke-Onitea and OKe Jetu areas on Tuesday night.

They were said to be walking through the flooded areas but were swept away.

However, four other persons who were in the floods at Oke-Jetu managed to escape but one person, who was said to be riding a motorcycle was swept away. Resident said the corpse of the victim was found on Wednesday morning.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Daniel Adigun, when contacted said he was aware that two persons died.

He said, “A man drowned in the flood at Oke-Onitea and a woman died at Oke-Jetu areas. The corpses have been recovered at the spot.

Reacting to the natural disaster, the Osun State Government sympathised with victims and said it had started

assessing the impact of the flood.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said this in a statement.

She said, “Government has activated its emergency response system, comprising stakeholders in disaster management, which include environmental management officers, health workers and security agencies, to respond efficiently to the incident where necessary.

“The government therefore appeals to those who this sad incident has affected in any way to remain calm and await prompt and lasting solution in the overall interest of the state.

” Citizens are also advised to be vigilant in the wake of the season’s downpour of varying intensity, and desist from unsafe waste disposal which poses greater hazards to the environment.

“The government is mindful of its responsibilities to protect lives and property under all circumstances, and it shall continue to do so at all times.”