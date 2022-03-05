Government Kicks As Party Organisers Distribute Petrol As souvenir At Lagos Party

Nigerians have expressed shock and disbelief as organisers of a social event handed kegs of petrol as souvenir to party goers at a location believed to be in Lagos State.

A known Fuji artist was said to have performed at the party and many have expressed surprise at the bizzare souvenir.

Although Nigeria is one of the leading oil producing countries in the world, Premium Motor Spirit which is popularly known as petrol has been very scarce for some weeks now.

In a video in circulation, the artiste was seen playing while petrol container in various kegs with the picture of the celebrants on them were seeing being handed over to those in attendance.

Some voices in the video could be heard asking ‘ where is my fuel.”

Reacting to the dangerous trend, the Lagos State Government has said it has started investigating the viral video.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read, “There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided. “