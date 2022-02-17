Government Moves Against Tinubu’s Campaign Director

In what would be regarded as a move against the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bola Tinubu, the Federal Housing Authority, has queried the Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, for dereliction of duty, abandonment of official assignment and active political participation.

Jubrin, who is a former House of Representatives member from Kano State, has been the arrowhead of mobilization effort for the presidential ambition of Tinubu in the north.

He was appointed as an Executive Director of FHA in August 2020 after the court sacked him from the House of Representatives.

In a letter dated February 15 and addressed to Jibrin, Zubairu Salihu, Chairman of a Disciplinary Committee of FHA, summoned Jubrin to appear before the committee after alleged failure to respond to a query earlier issued to him.

Jibrin, who is the executive director (business development) of FHA is expected to appear before the panel on Friday at FHA’s office in Abuja.

The letter also informed Jibrin that regardless of whether he appears or not, the work of the committee will not be invalidated.

The text of the query reads: “Please recall the query issued to you by the Managing Director/CEO over allegations of serious misconduct in the course of your official duties, and your deliberate refusal to respond to the query as required by the Rules of Public Service as applicable to public officers.

“In furtherance of the above the governing board at its 3rd Regular meeting held on Tuesday 2nd February 2022 had set up an investigative/Disciplinary Panel to investigate all the alleged serious misconducts levelled against you.

“On the specified date, the question of the disciplinary action against you including termination or dismissal (if necessary) will be brought forward and you are required to appear before the panel personally to defend yourself.

“You are also entitled to call witnesses, if need be. Please further note that your failure to appear will not invalidate the proceedings of the Panel

“This invitation is issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8.2.0 of the Federal Housing Authority Revised Condition of Service, 2008 and Section 030307 of the Public Service Rules (2009).”