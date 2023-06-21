Governor Alex Otti Still Excites Abians 3 Weeks Into First Tenure

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The excitement he generated among the electorate who overwhelmingly chose him as their governor is still palpable on the streets of Umuahia, the state capital.

Advertisement

Residents of Abia State have continued to express optimism that Governor Alex Otti will transform and reposition the state back to it former glory as God’s own state.

Otti who was sworn in May 29 is barely one month in office but had made a lot of proclamations that have generated accolades and commendation from Abians.

Gov Alex Otti participating in the clearance of road side waste in Umuahia

The governor had, during his inaugural speech, promised to always pay salaries of civil servants on or before the 28th of every month, an announcement that was received with joy by the state workers who are being owed several months of salary arrears by the past

administration.

The new governor had also declared a state of emergency on the evacuation of waste in the streets of the state capital, Umuahia, and Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, which have both become

eyesores capable of causing an epidemic in the state.

Advertisement

On Governor Otti’s orders, the state government on June 2, 2023, set up a task force for the evacuation of the huge refuse dumps on the streets of Aba and Umuahia immediately.

Otti defied the heavy downpour and joined the task force in evacuating the mountainous refuse dump on Asa Road, Aba.

THE WHISTLER spoke with some residents about what they think about the governor’s performance in office so far and whether they are hopeful he will deliver.

Many of the respondents expressed optimism that the governor will deliver on his campaign promises.

Mr. Uche Agunwa, a level eight civil servant at the Umuahia North Local Government Area said he’s very optimistic that Governor Otti will deliver on his mandate, adding that Otti had already started acting

on his campaign promises.

Advertisement

He cited the evacuation of dumps in Umuahia and reassurance from the governor to always pay workers’ salaries before the 28th of the month as evidence of the governor’s determination to make a difference.

He said, “I have no doubt that the governor will deliver because from what’s happening in Umuahia you will know that Otti means business.

Huge road side waste deposit being evacuated

“The past administration just allowed the heaps of refuse dumps in every street of Umuahia without minding if it was going to cause any outbreak in the city but thank God for the new governor who promised to evacuate the refuse dumps during his inaugural speech and have done

that immediately.

“Everywhere is fine and clean now as you can see. At least someone can breathe fresh air.

“He has also changed the time for sanitation exercise to between 7a.m. and 10 a.m. every last Saturday of the month to get a higher number of residents to take part in the exercise. Hopefully, by next week we will start receiving our salaries.”

Advertisement

He expressed hope that civil servants would start receiving their salary arrears from next week, adding that Governor Otti will “surely deliver because from the little that I have seen he is a man of his

word.”

A Keke Napep operator who identified himself as Ozil said he believes in Otti.

He stated for the governor to have stopped the illegal extortion of commercial keke operators by different revenue collectors in the state means he has good plans for them.

“Otti will do well because from the way he is going in the transportation sector things will be fine soon.

“At least at the moment, we have stopped paying all these illegal levies.

“The new government told us that they are working on an organised and transparent collection of transport levies in a manner it would not lead to extortion, intimidation, and violation of our rights,” he said, stressing that the governor is trying to carry everybody along.

The governor had in line with his campaign promise to sanitise methods of revenue collection in the state and stop all forms of extortion and harassment of motorists suspended all transport levies imposed on

commercial drivers in the state.

Ifeanyi Nwaigwe, a businessman, said he had known Gov. Otti since his banking days believe in him.

He said, “Otti is a very transparent person that I have known since when he was working with Diamond Bank.

“With the kind of transformation and innovations, he brought to the bank I have no doubt that Abia is in safe hands.

“Just give him a little time and you will see a new Abia on a different level”.