Governor Fubara To Create Employment Opportunities In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged a strong partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to combat unemployment and empower youths across the state.

He made the commitment while receiving a delegation from the NDE, led by its Director-General, H.E. Silas Ali Agara, during an audience in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Governor Fubara said the partnership would focus on addressing the rising unemployment rate, worsened by migration from rural areas and neighbouring states into Port Harcourt and other cities.

“Rivers State is a very unusual state because of the huge economic activities here. We have about three seaports and an airport, so you can imagine the kind of economic activities thriving here. Everybody is leaving the rural area for the urban area in search of a job. The only way we can help is by creating opportunities for them,” he said.

Governor Fubara noted that job creation remains a top priority of his administration, describing it as one of the most effective ways to reduce crime and promote peace.

“The issue of insecurity is resolved because when they have something doing, crime rate might drop. We’re not saying it will be completely ruled out, but it reduces the issue of crime in the society,” he stated.

Governor Fubara praised the NDE’s transparent, IT-driven process that allows citizens to apply for programmes without favouritism. He urged the agency to sustain its integrity and deepen collaboration with the state government for more youths to benefit.

“For the people of Rivers State and Nigeria to appreciate the effort of Mr. President, the state has to be part of what you’re doing. When the state is involved, the right publicity is given to it. So, work with our Commissioner for Employment to make good use of those programmes,” he said.

Governor Fubara expressed surprise that NDE operates three farm centres in Rivers State, and directed the Commissioner to present a detailed report on their activities. He assured that the state government would provide support where needed.

The Governor also commended NDE’s Agricultural Support Programme for Women, describing it as vital to empowering rural women left behind when men migrate to cities.

“When the men are leaving the rural areas and going to the urban areas, you have this problem of leaving only the women. And how do we protect them? It’s by engaging them. The best thing we can do is to create something for them, and your Agric Support Programme is doing just that.”

Governor Fubara announced the discovery of a new shoreline at Ngo in Andoni Local Government Area. He described it as a strategic asset for the state’s emerging Blue Economy. He expressed pride in the discovery, calling it a legacy achievement of his administration.

“On our way, we discovered a new shoreline that is even more attractive and economically viable than Oyorokoto. We call it the Ngo shoreline. It faces the Atlantic blue water, and you can imagine the marine investors and tourist activities that can happen there. Just imagine if we finish that project and get the right investors: are we not creating jobs? Is the economy not growing?

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to bridging the gap between the rich and poor by improving access to education, healthcare, and employment.

The Governor assured the NDE delegation of his full support, promising that the partnership would yield tangible benefits. “I’m going to support every move to make sure that this collaboration we are starting today yields better fruit not just for Rivers State, but also to promote the government at the centre,” he affirmed.

In his remarks, the NDE Director-General, H.E. Silas Ali Agara, who said the visit was the first by an NDE high-powered delegation to any state since he assumed office, praised Governor Fubara for his commitment to youth empowerment, infrastructure and sports development.

Agara noted that more than 90,000 youths nationwide have benefited from the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with over 1,000 Rivers youths currently enrolled. He also announced new training programmes for persons with disabilities and underwater welding for oil and gas opportunities.

“Our programmes are open and IT-driven. You don’t need to know anyone in NDE to benefit—just access our online portal. We’re targeting rural women through agricultural value-chain projects to curb rural-urban migration and sustain family livelihoods,” Agara stated.

He pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Rivers State Government through a joint implementation team. “We are open to ideas and innovations that can help us jointly deliver more results. What works in Lagos or Kano may not work here, so we want demand-driven skills that suit Rivers State,” Agara stated.

He promised that the next phase of its programme targets no fewer than 500 youths in 12 local government areas of the state, and expressed optimism that with the NDE and the State Government working together, the people will benefit more.