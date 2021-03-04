Governor Ikpeazu Announces Date For Commencement Of Covid-19 Vaccination In State

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has announced that vaccination against covid-19 would commence in the state on March 8.

The governor made the announcement following reports of 3.9 million Covid-19 vaccines which arrived Nigeria few days ago.

Gov Ikpeazu said his administration has procured two large cold stores in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said; “After months of waiting, I’m glad to announce that the COVID-19 vaccinations will start in Abia on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“It’s aimed to last 10 days with a target of vaccinating at least 40% of Abians before end of the year.

“We have two large cold stores in Umuahia and solar refrigerators in all wards of our Primary Healthcare Centres to store the AstraZeneca vaccines.

“Frontline workers will receive the vaccine first followed by elderly persons and then other vulnerable groups.

“By now, the little iota of doubt that surrounded the reality of the existence of COVID-19 must have cleared. I therefore encourage citizens to make themselves available for vaccination against the virus to ensure our collective early return to normalcy.

“Vaccination is a world wide approved medical strategy aimed at preparing our body to develop resistance and immunity against diseases such as Covid-19.

“Already, we have regular vaccinations against small pox, yellow fever etc, therefore there is nothing unusual about covid-19 vaccination. It is in that light that we call on our people to embrace it and follow Government plans to enable it reach us all starting with the most vulnerable in our society.

“On our part as Government, we are currently mobilizing needed manpower and sensitizing citizens from ward level up.

“Let me assure Ndi Abia that we’ll keep doing everything to defeat the pandemic, keep our people safe so that our return to a life of normalcy can be meaningfully expedited.