Governor Makinde Bans Road Transport Union In Oyo

Nigeria
By Abimbola Johnson
Seyi-Makinde-Oyo-State-Governor
Governor Seyi Makind of Oyo State

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state until further notice.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, said all activities of the Union henceforth remains illegal.

The statement further urged people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation.

The statement reads: “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness overtime and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquility in our state in order to engender commercial and human development.

“After today’s deliberation with Security stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and Government, we have resolved to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice.

“All activities of the Union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, as combined security task force in every community of the state, have been charged to take control and maintain peace and order.

“To this end, all parks in the state have been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.”

