Governor Ortom’s Changing Narrative On Killings In Benue

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, seem to be in the eye of the storm over his recent comments about Benue killings.

The governor was at the presidential villa Abuja to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in his state on May 13. After the meeting he briefed journalists on the situation in the state, saying that Terwase Agwaza, popularly called as Gana, and not marauding herdsmen is responsible for the killings in the state.

His explanation is a clear departure from his views on Benue killings in the run up to the 2019 general election when he categorically blamed the killings on armed herdsmen.

This has made some political commentators and Benue people to accuse the governor of using the Benue killings for political advantage.

Ortom Before The Election

Ortom had before the election maintained that Fulani herdsmen were the ones responsible for the killings in the state.

He had in June 2017 disclosed that over 1,878 people were killed by suspected herders with property worth billions of naira destroyed in 12 Local Government Areas of the State between 2013 and 2016.

He further disclosed that 750 persons were critically injured, while 200 persons still missing and over 99,427 households affected in the herdsmen attacks.

He had also in January 2, 2018 said: “Many people are still missing while several houses have been destroyed. The whole of Guma and Logo have been turned into desolate lands.

“You would recall that I made official reports to the federal government about the intended invasion of Benue State by these herdsmen who claimed that they would resist the (Anti-Grazing) law. I have never seen where people would come out with this level of impunity.

“This is unfortunate; we are living in a country that is presumed to be our own. Security agencies in this country had been aware of the impending attacks and what you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg.

“So many people have been killed, houses razed and some of those killed had their throats slit, eyes and private organs removed and killed like animals.

“You can imagine that innocent women and children and unarmed people were slaughtered in cold blood just for no reason at all because they want to be law abiding.

“I feel sad about all this. Is this how we are going to continue? The federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari must rise and give us protection to show that we are truly citizens of this country.

“Though we will continue to urge our people to be law abiding, there is a limit to what we can bear. This is not fair, it is not right and certainly unacceptable.”

Ortom Now

But after the last meeting with Buhari, Ortom’s narrative on the killings changed.

He said three local governments are facing serious security breaches owing to the activities of Gana who he said is behind most acts of criminality in Benue State.

Mr. Ortom said the law on ranching, which he put in place, is working very well. He said over 500 persons have been arrested cutting across “Fulani, Tiv and Idoma” ethnic groups.

His singular mentioning of the name, Gana as a criminal terrorizing three local governments in the state goes to show that he may not want to fully disclose that killings in the state were mostly perpetuated by the said Gana.

BMO Criticises Ortom

After the governor’s latest comment, the Buhari Media Organisation, BMO took a swipe at him.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group described Ortom’s comment on Gana as hypocritical, noting that Ortom had previously played politics with the security of the state by refusing to tell the truth about the true causes of the security situation in Benue.

The statement lamented that the governor used the unfortunate events that took place in Benue to curry political sentiments in his favour.

Despite the fact that Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase has denied ever saying or alluding to the fact Gana is responsible for the Benue killings and not Fulani herdsmen, insinuations are rife that he is changing the narrative concerning herdsmen killings in the state.

Many people aside from BMO are of the view that he may have used the Benue killings and the herdsmen narrative to curry the sympathy of his people in order to win his reelection.

The question many are now asking is whether Ortom was playing politics with Benue killings.